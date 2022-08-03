(Bloomberg) -- Phil Mickelson and 10 other professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Tour sued the PGA Tour claiming it’s an illegal monopoly that’s harming their careers by suspending them.

The LIV golfers are seeking an injunction prohibiting what they call the PGA’s anticompetitive conduct in an antitrust lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco federal court.

LIV Golf has been wrestling with mixed publicity since two-time major champion Greg Norman announced the project in March, a deep-pocketed format that seeks to upend some of the long-standing traditions of pro golf. The series marked its debut in the eastern US last week with a much-hyped appearance at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey.

