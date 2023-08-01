(Bloomberg) -- Italian e-scooter sharing firm Micromobility.com Inc has submitted a bid to buy struggling e-bike maker VanMoof BV.

The scooter-sharing firm is currently preparing a binding offer after making an initial non-binding bid for VanMoof, it said in a Monday statement. It plans to use its subscription-based model to enhance VanMoof’s product offerings. VanMoof declined to comment on the offer.

“We recognize the challenges the micromobility sector currently faces, but we are firm believers in the transformative power of this industry,” said Micromobility Chief Executive Salvatore Palella.

VanMoof saw orders shoot through the roof during the pandemic, but it has contended with complaints of customers who spoke of faulty parts and breakdowns since its launch in 2009. The company struggled to pay back loans from investors and its Dutch legal entities were declared bankrupt last month.

Micromobility offers shared rentals in the US and Italy through its subsidiaries Helbiz, Wheels and Mimoto.

