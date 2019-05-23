(Bloomberg) -- Appaloosa Management founder David Tepper plans to return money to investors, although the timing hasn’t been finalized yet.

Here’s a look at the top holdings owned by Appaloosa, which manages $13 billion:

Micron Technology, 1.7% stake valued at $668.6 million

PG&E Corp, 4.4% stake valued at $438.9 million

Allergan, 0.96% stake valued at $437.2 million

Facebook, 0.08% stake valued at $370.6 million

Amazon.com, 0.03% stake valued at $306.9 million

Alphabet Inc. (Class C), 0.04% stake valued at $166.96 million

NOTE: All holdings from filings as of March 31, according to Bloomberg data

