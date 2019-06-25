(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of computer memory chips, projected sales in the current quarter in line with analysts’ estimates and said it had resumed shipments of some products to China's Huawei Technologies Co. Shares gained about 10% in extended trading.

Revenue will be $4.5 billion, plus or minus $200 million, in the period ending in August, Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said on a conference call. Analysts, on average, projected $4.56 billion.

Earlier, the Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker reported sales fell 39% to $4.79 billion in the fiscal third quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of $4.68 billion.

“While we are seeing early signs of demand improvement, we plan to reduce our capital expenditures in fiscal 2020 to help improve industry supply-demand balance,” Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement.

Micron makes chips used as the main memory in computers and as storage in mobile devices.

Huawei has been a major customer of Micron accounting for more than 10% of its revenue. Business with that company, which the U.S. has listed as a threat to national security, had stopped completely, Mehrotra said. But the company reviewed the government’s rules and resumed shipments of some products, although uncertainty remains, he said on the conference call.

Mehrotra has been telling investors that a much broader set of customers will help insulate the industry from the brutal downturns that have wiped out profitability in the past. Now he’s facing growing concern that the trade war with China will cut off his company from the world's largest market for semiconductors.

Earnings, excluding certain items, were $1.05 a share in the period ended May 30. Analysts, on average, projected profit of 78 cents a share on sales of $4.68 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Micron’s stock rose as much as 11% in extended trading following the announcement. It closed earlier at $32.68 in New York.

Shares have gained 3% this year, trailing the performance of other chip stocks.

Many analysts have expressed concern that the China trade dispute is worsening an industry downturn and threatens Micron’s ability to generate cash. The company projected adjusted profit of 45 cents a share, plus or minus 7 cents, in the current quarter. Analysts estimated 63 cents a share.

Last quarter, the company said it would idle 5% of production for DRAM and NAND memory chips because of weaker demand and reduce its planned capital expenses in the fiscal year to about $9 billion.

Micron said Tuesday it intends to “meaningfully” reduce its spending on new plants and equipment in its fiscal year 2020, in order to align increases in supply with demand levels.

