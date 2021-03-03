(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, raised its forecast for revenue and earnings in the current quarter and said it will share more about the outlook at a financial conference later Wednesday.

The Boise, Idaho-based company now sees sales of $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion in the second fiscal quarter, which ends March 4, up from a previous estimate of $5.6 billion to $6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are projected at 93 cents to 98 cents, up from a range of 68 cents to 82 cents previously, the company said in a statement.

Micron’s chips act as storage in smartphones and are also an important part of computers, where they help process data and form the base component of new types of hard drives. Its latest earnings report, which is watched as a key indicator of demand for all devices that compute, suggested increasing sales across the industry.

The need for dynamic random access memory chips will likely exceed supply, Micron predicted in January. That type of chip accounted for 70% of the company’s revenue in its most recent quarter. The tightness of supply in DRAM is already driving up prices.

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner will give more information about the company’s outlook at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media and Telecom conference scheduled later on Wednesday. Micron shares were up 0.4% to $91.48 at 9:41 a.m. in New York.

