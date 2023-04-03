(Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the US chipmaker that’s facing a cybersecurity review by the Chinese government, said that the investigation isn’t affecting its ability to deliver products.

“Micron’s product shipments, engineering, manufacturing, sales and other functions are operating as normal,” the company said in an updated response to the March 31 announcement of an investigation by Beijing. “Micron is committed to conducting all business with uncompromising integrity, and we stand by the security of our products and our commitments to customers.”

The probe has contributed to tensions between China and the US, which are sparring over control of semiconductor technology. Washington has introduced a raft of export curbs, aiming to keep the Asian country from building a cutting-edge chip industry and equipping its military. China, meanwhile, has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization, arguing that the US is undermining trade rules.

Shares of Micron, which counts on mainland China for about 11% of its sales, fell 4.4% on Friday after the investigation was announced. It dropped an additional 1.2% on Monday.

