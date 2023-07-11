(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s creditors turned slightly more cautious on the software company’s longer-term, high-quality debt after a US judge approved its planned $69 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

The extra yield investors demand to hold onto Microsoft’s 2.525% senior unsecured bonds maturing in June 2050 over comparable US Treasuries rose by 5 basis points to 70 basis points as of 2 p.m. Tuesday in New York, according to Trace bond data. The risk premium on the tech giant’s 2.921% notes maturing in March 2052 widened 4 basis points to 70 basis points.

“Microsoft’s balance sheet could change dramatically if its US court win against the FTC enables it to ultimately close its $69 billion cash acquisition of Activision,” Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Robert Schiffman and Abigail Marshall wrote Tuesday.

Microsoft didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The move in long-dated bond spreads indicates wariness among some investors about the company’s plan to merge with Activision, a deal that appears more certain after securing a green light from a US judge and as UK regulators pause their own litigation

The company’s bond spreads could widen even further, should Microsoft sell more debt for the sale — which would likely be sold to investors with a concession, said Schiffman. It’s also possible, however, that the software firm uses its $104 billion cash hoard to fund the acquisition and keep its AAA credit rating profile intact, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Microsoft’s shares were little changed in intraday trading as of 2 p.m. in New York, while Activision’s stock was up almost 11% to $91.51, the most since January 2022.

