(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is eliminating many open job listings, including in its Azure cloud business and its security software unit, as the economy continues to weaken.

The hiring freezes will continue for the foreseeable future, Microsoft said, while declining to comment further on which departments and businesses are impacted. The company said it is honoring job offers that have already been made for open roles, and will make some exceptions for critical roles. It’s an expansion of a hiring slowdown disclosed in May, which mostly affected its Windows, Office and Teams groups.

Earlier this month, Microsoft cut less than 1% of its 180,000-person workforce, affecting groups such as consulting and customer solutions, but had said it planned to finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount. The moves follow others in technology. Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told staff to expect a hiring slowdown for the remainder of the year. Apple Inc. is also planning to slow hiring and spending at some divisions next year, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

