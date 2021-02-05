(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it will halt donations for the 2022 election cycle to lawmakers who voted to overturn the results of the U.S. presidential election, after concerns the company’s political action committee had supported some of those senators and members of the House.

The company will also stop donating to any state groups and local officials who supported objections to the certification of electors for U.S. President Joe Biden, or who suggested the election be overturned, Microsoft said in a blog post Friday.

Employees who don’t wish to contribute to specific candidates will be able to give to a new Democracy Forward Initiative, which will fund groups that work on issues like voting rights and campaign finance reform.

Software giant Microsoft last month said it would pause any political donations until it assessed the implications of the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

