(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is launching Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass games in a single package sold on a monthly subscription, the company announced at the video-game industry’s annual E3 trade show in Los Angeles Sunday.

Called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with PC and Xbox games, users will pay $14.99 per month for access to three Xbox streaming services for Xbox console titles, PC games and multiplayer games. It’s offering an introductory price of $1 for E3, it said.

