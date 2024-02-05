(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. video-game chief Phil Spencer said he’ll reveal more information about his plans next week, after gamers expressed anger online about reports the company will bring some Xbox-exclusive titles to the rival Sony PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles.

“We’re listening and we hear you,” Spencer posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “We’ve been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

Microsoft plans to release role-playing game Starfield, from its Bethesda Game Studio, for PlayStation 5, XboxEra reported. Bethesda’s Indiana Jones title is also probably going to be available for PlayStation, and the game Hi-Fi Rush will be announced for non-Xbox platforms soon, according to the Verge. The reports come after several weeks of speculation about such steps. Some Xbox fans have taken to social media to complain that the moves would erode the value of their consoles and make them unlikely to buy new Xbox devices in the future.

Microsoft’s game business has endured a month of upheaval as the company continues to integrate Activision Blizzard, acquired in October. Two weeks ago, Microsoft cut 1,900 jobs across the game division, many at the acquired firm. Last Monday, Xbox named a new Blizzard president, Johanna Faries, as Microsoft tries to jump-start gaming sales growth.

