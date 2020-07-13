6h ago
Microsoft’s GitHub Resolves Incident Impacting Performance
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s GitHub said its services are operating normally after an incident that lasted almost four hours prevented users from accessing its website and impacted performance.
The open-source software provider began investigating the outage at about 4 a.m. UTC, according to updates on its status page. Actions, API requests, pull requests and projects, were among services affected. The website also displayed a server error.
GitHub didn’t say what caused the incident.
(Updates with services restored)
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.