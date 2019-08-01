(Bloomberg) -- Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, a gaming phenom who draws millions of fans to watch him play via streaming, is jumping to Microsoft Corp.’s Mixer platform.

The move is a blow for Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch, a rival streaming service where Blevins has dominated viewership over the past two years. At 14.7 million followers, he has more than twice as many as the next-closest streamer. Earlier this year, he set a record of 667,000 viewers watching at once, breaking his own previous record of 628,000.

Blevins, known mainly for playing the battle-royale game Fortnite, will have his first Mixer streaming event Friday through Sunday during the Lollapalooza 2019 music festival in Chicago.

“My roots as a gamer started with Halo, so working with Microsoft and coming over to Mixer felt like a natural next step,” Blevins said in a statement, referring to the Microsoft first-person-shooter game.

Terms of the exclusive contract with Microsoft weren’t disclosed.

