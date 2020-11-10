Microsoft's online game services hit by outage on debut of new Xbox consoles

Microsoft Corp. said core services for its Xbox Live online gaming network suffered an outage Tuesday, the same day the company introduced its new game consoles.

The outage, reported just after 10 a.m. in Redmond, Washington, is preventing customers from signing in to Xbox Live, the company said on a web page that monitors network status.

It’s an inauspicious start for the Xbox Series S and X, the new consoles from Microsoft, though it’s unclear how widespread the issue is. A Bloomberg reporter was able to access online services using a Series X system in New York.