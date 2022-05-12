(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s ZeniMax Media is delaying two of its anticipated video games until the first half of 2023, marking a slip for the Xbox.

Starfield, being produced by ZeniMax unit Bethesda Softworks, is the first new intellectual property developed by the studio in almost 30 years. The space-themed action role-playing game was announced in 2018. The other game, Redfall, is a first-person shooter developed by Arkane Austin, another subsidiary of ZeniMax, that was announced in 2021.

The teams “have incredible ambitions for their games and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most-polished versions of them,” Bethesda wrote in a tweet.

Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media in late 2020 for $7.5 billion. As a result, Microsoft won landmark franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Doom.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.