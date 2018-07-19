Microsoft sales beat as cloud business picks up

Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT.O) cloud-fueled turnaround persisted in the fiscal fourth quarter, when sales and profit got a boost from customers signing up for more internet-based storage, processing and Office productivity software.

Profit in the period ended June 30 rose to US$8.87 billion, or US$1.14 a share, topping the US$1.08 average per-share estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg. Sales climbed 17 per cent to US$30.1 billion, Microsoft said Thursday in a statement, higher than predictions for US$29.2 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has been overseeing steady growth in the company’s Azure and Office 365 cloud businesses. Surveys of customer chief information officers by both Morgan Stanley and Sanford C. Bernstein published in the past month show an increase in companies signing up for or planning to use Microsoft’s cloud products. Revenue from cloud-computing platform Azure rose 89 per cent in the quarter, while sales of web-based Office 365 software to businesses climbed 38 per cent. Microsoft also saw a bump from relative improvements in the corporate personal-computer market, which has been stagnant for years.

"Azure has been hot and Office 365 too," said Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, which owns Microsoft shares. "Microsoft has made huge strides and done wonderful things to turn the company around. They were on a death track with hanging everything on the personal computer."

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft’s shares rose 8 per cent during the quarter, exceeding the 2.9 per cent increase in the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index. Microsoft stock reached new records throughout the period, and has continued to move higher since the quarter’s close. Shares were little changed in extended trading after the report. They had closed at US$104.40 in New York.