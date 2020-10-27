Microsoft Corp.’s first-quarter revenue climbed a better-than-projected 12 per cent, strengthened by corporate demand for cloud-computing services to support customers’ remote workers and move more of their business online.

Sales in the period that ended Sept. 30 rose to US$37.2 billion, the software maker said Tuesday in a statement. That exceeded the US$35.8 billion average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg. Net income was US$13.9 billion, or US$1.82 a share. Analysts had predicted US$1.54 a share.

Since the pandemic started, business customers have accelerated a shift to Microsoft’s Azure internet-based computing services and online subscriptions to Office software that comes with teleconferencing programs and and work-from-home tools. That’s helped shore up growth at the company, which is No. 2 in cloud infrastructure behind Amazon Web Services, even as the global economy languishes.

Sales of video games have also risen with people looking for ways to pass the time while stuck at home. That’s made up for weaker one-time software purchases by smaller businesses and consumers.

“The pandemic and work-from-home has caused some information technology guys to move faster on building out a public-cloud strategy,” said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co. “They have also made some big headway in market share from where they were in cloud just three years ago. Microsoft has done a good job in not letting AWS just blow them out of the water.”

Microsoft shares inched up in extended trading after rising 1.5 per cent in New York. The stock rose 3.4 per cent in the September quarter, lagging behind the 8.5 per cent increase in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Azure revenue rose 48 per cent, compared with a 47 per cent gain in the prior quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg on average projected sales of Azure cloud services to increase by 45 per cent. Three years ago, Azure revenue had been almost doubling each quarter, and the slowing growth rate has been a source of concern among investors.