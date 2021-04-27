(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s third-quarter sales rose 19%, lifted by robust demand for cloud-computing services and the strongest quarterly jump in personal computer shipments in more than two decades.

Revenue in the period ended March 31 rose to $41.7 billion, the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said Tuesday in a statement. That compared with the $41.1 billion average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg. Shares slipped in extended trading as sales missed the loftiest projections, which ranged as high as $41.9 billion.

Microsoft’s Azure, which sells internet-based computing services to corporations, saw sales climb by 50%, matching the gain posted in the previous quarter. While Azure has been growing steadily, it faces steep competition for big deals from Amazon.com Inc., the dominant cloud service, and Google. A global semiconductor shortage has also constrained sales of Xbox consoles following the release of a new machine late last year.

“The Street was hoping for a stronger top-line beat,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush. “Although Azure came in ahead of Street expectations and that remains key for the bulls.”

Net income in the recent period was $15.5 billion, or $2.03 a share, Microsoft said. Analysts had predicted $1.78.

Microsoft shares dropped about 3.4% in extended trading following the report. The stock has increased more than 50% in the past year, and the company’s market value is approaching $2 trillion as investors maintain their enthusiasm about Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s reinvention of the software maker, centered on growth in cloud-based software and services.

