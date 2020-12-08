(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said “Halo Infinite,” the biggest Xbox game originally planned for the November launch of its new console last month, will go on sale in fall 2021.

The company announced in August that the game would be delayed partly due to the challenges of the development team working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. Halo is a multibillion-dollar franchise that began with the first Xbox almost two decades ago.

