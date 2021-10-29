Microsoft Signs Deal for Major Manhattan Offices on Fifth Avenue

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is the latest technology tenant to expand in Manhattan, even as most employees continue to work remotely.

The company signed a lease for 150,000 square feet (14,000 square meters) of space at 122 Fifth Ave. in the Flatiron district, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The 300,000-square-foot building, owned by Bromley Cos., is undergoing a major renovation project and includes retail space.

The move comes amid a flurry of deals by tech firms seeking to expand in New York despite delays in return-to-office plans. In September, Google agreed to pay $2.1 billion for a west side project that it already leases. Facebook and Amazon.com Inc. are among companies looking for more space, Bloomberg reported earlier this year.

Newmark Group Inc. represented the landlord and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. represented Microsoft.

A spokesman for Newmark declined to comment. Representatives for JLL, Bromley and Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

