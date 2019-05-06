{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Microsoft teases augmented-reality features for Minecraft

    Dina Bass, Bloomberg News

    Minecraft Microsoft

    Minecraft characters are displayed on screens during the Microsoft Corp. Xbox One X reveal event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2017. Bloomberg/Patrick T. Fallon

    Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O) showed a video hinting that its popular Minecraft video game will soon add augmented-reality features, saying more information will come on May 17.

    The clip, screened at the software maker’s Build developer conference Monday in Seattle, showed a user leaving a mobile phone on a bench and another person picking it up and using it to view a 3-D Minecraft hologram. May 17 is the 10th anniversary of the original release of Minecraft, a cult-favorite game that lets players build virtual worlds. The company showed the video to close Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s keynote speech.

    Mobile augmented-reality games, which overlay digital elements on real-world scenes using a phone’s camera, surged to popularity following the 2016 debut of Niantic Inc.’s Pokemon Go.