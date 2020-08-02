(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is continuing talks to buy TikTok’s operations in the U.S. following a discussion between Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump.

Talks will move quickly “in a matter of weeks” and are expected to be completed no later than Sept. 15, it said in a statement. The company will continue to engage Trump and the U.S. government.

“Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns,” the company said. “It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.”

TikTok didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.