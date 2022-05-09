(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., facing the prospect of tightening restrictions in states around the U.S., will help cover the costs of employees having to travel to get abortions or gender-affirming care.

The software maker will “support employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical health care -- which already includes services like abortion and gender-affirming care -- regardless of where they live across the U.S.,” according to a statement Monday. “This support is being extended to include travel expense assistance for these and other medical services where access to care is limited in availability in an employee’s home geographic region.”

Microsoft is the latest corporate giant to confront the issue following the release of a draft Supreme Court opinion last week that would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision -- a landmark ruling that legalized abortion throughout the U.S.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.