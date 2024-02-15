(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith announced plans to invest €3.2 billion ($3.4 billion) over the next two years in German artificial intelligence infrastructure at an event with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as the technology giant seeks to build up its computing power in Europe.

“German companies are rapidly adapting AI related technologies,” Smith said at a press conference with Scholz in Berlin on Thursday. “We’re expanding our data processing centers in the region.”

Microsoft is investing heavily in cloud infrastructure and data centers as the company seeks to become an AI powerhouse through its partnership with OpenAI. Optimism for the company’s strategy has sent its market capitalization over $3 trillion, passing Apple Inc. as the world’s most valuable company.

The funds represent Microsoft’s biggest direct investment into Germany and will be used to build new data centers in North Rhine-Westphalia and around Frankfurt, as well as training workers, according to Smith. No state subsidies are involved, he said.

The investment comes as European regulators are pushing cloud companies to store their data within the bloc due to privacy and security concerns. Europe’s pipeline for data center construction totals $82 billion in projects, second only to the US, according to Global Data figures.

Microsoft is the second-biggest cloud provider, after Amazon.com Inc. Last quarter, its Azure cloud-service sales grew 30%.

“This investment has also something to do with the fact the we have decided to remain an open country,” Scholz said, highlighting several other planned German projects by foreign tech companies. “A lot is happening right now.”

Scholz’s ruling coalition is trying to position Germany as a major technology hub, and has agreed on billions of euros in subsidies for companies including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Intel Corp. and Infineon Technologies AG to promote chip production.

