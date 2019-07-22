Microsoft to pay more than US$16 million in settlement with SEC

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.O) will pay more than US$16 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations that a Hungary-based unit made improper payments that were intended for foreign government officials from 2013 through 2015.

The payments were made through third-party vendors, consultants and distributors, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Monday order. Microsoft, without admitting or denying the allegations, will pay US$13.8 million in disgorgement and US$2.8 million in prejudgment interest.