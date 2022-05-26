(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. will slow hiring in its Windows and Office divisions as well as the Teams chat and conferencing software groups, the executive vice president who runs those products said in an email to employees Thursday.

All new hires must be approved by Executive Vice President Rajesh Jha and his leadership team, Jha said in the email, according to a Microsoft spokesperson. Those groups have expanded recently and the company wants to make sure it’s making the right hires in the right places, the spokesperson said. The step is not companywide and overall the software maker will continue to hire.

“As Microsoft gets ready for the new fiscal year, it is making sure the right resources are aligned to the right opportunity,” the company said in a statement. “Microsoft will continue to grow headcount in the year ahead and it will add additional focus to where those resources go.” The company’s new fiscal year starts July 1.

