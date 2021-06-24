Jun 24, 2021
Microsoft will bundle its Slack rival in new version of Windows
Bloomberg News,
Microsoft Corp., which is unveiling a new version of Windows for the first time in six years, said it will integrate its Teams chat and videoconferencing software directly into the operating system.
Teams has seen a huge surge in users during the pandemic, boosting Microsoft in a product category where it’s been trying to catch up with Slack and Zoom. The latest personal computer operating system, Windows 11, also features a new design and will offer changes to the app store.