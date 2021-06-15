(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc.’s latest plan to buy Bitcoin is helping investors who funded the company’s crypto maneuver last week.

The software developer that’s turning into a corporate shell for Bitcoin purchases said Monday that it plans to sell up to $1 billion of new equity. The proceeds can be used to buy Bitcoin.

Junk bonds the company issued a week ago rallied in the aftermath. That debt, which will also fund purchases of the digital coin, specifies in the fine print that most Bitcoin purchased from then on would secure the bonds, effectively making them less risky. That would include any coins purchased with money raised in the stock sale, said Ross Hallock, an analyst at Covenant Review.

Those MicroStrategy notes were the only junk bonds issued last week that traded below the level where they were priced. They fell as low as 98.875 cents on the dollar on Friday, according to Trace bond pricing data. They spiked to 101.25 cents Tuesday.

The company held about 92,079 Bitcoins as of June 4, according to a filing. They’re worth more than $3.5 billion based on current trading levels. But all of those don’t secure the junk bonds; only the Bitcoins that the junk bond proceed buy will, plus whatever is acquired using the share sale.

MicroStrategy declined to comment.

