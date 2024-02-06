(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., the enterprise-software maker that is the largest publicly-traded holder of Bitcoin, returned to profitability in the fourth quarter after registering a tax benefit related to its horde of the cryptocurrency.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company run by Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor said in a statement that it posted net income of $89.1 million, or $4.96 a share, compared with a loss of $249.7 million, or $21.93, a year earlier. Revenue decreased 6.1% to $124.5 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $133 million.

MicroStrategy has had to take impairment charges to write down the value of its Bitcoin when prices fell but can’t recognize any increases such as the almost 60% surge in the recent quarter. That’s changing under a recently passed accounting rule that requires valuing the digital asset at market prices. Companies have until 2025 to implement the revision. MicroStrategy didn’t adopt the revision for the fourth quarter, instead it recorded a $39.2 million digital-asset impairment loss.

The firm registered a benefit from income taxes of $149.8 million and loss of $35.3 million for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The items principally reflected changes in the valuation allowance on the company’s deferred tax assets related to the impairment on its Bitcoin holdings.

In 2020, MicroStategy became the first public company to buy Bitcoin as a capital allocation strategy, with co-founder and chairman Saylor subsequently saying the firm needed to embrace the policy to survive. While Saylor has won the admiration of digital-asset proponents, no other US public company besides Tesla Inc. and a handful of crypto-related firms have decided to hold the volatile cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. MicroStrategy owned 190,000 Bitcoin as of Feb. 5, with a total cost of $5.93 billion, or $31,224 per Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy shares have surged more than 300% since July 2020, while the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 increased around 60% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 70% or so during the same period. MicroStrategy was little changed at about $498 in after-hours trading. Bitcoin traded at around $43,160.

