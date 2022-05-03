(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc.’s first quarter loss widened after the company took a $170.1 million impairment charge to write down the value of its Bitcoin holdings.

The enterprise software-maker run by Michael Saylor, which has made holding Bitcoin on its balance sheet as part of its business strategy, was told earlier this year by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it couldn’t strip out Bitcoin’s wild price swings from the unofficial accounting measures it had touted previously to investors. Bitcoin slipped 1.2% in the quarter, and traded about 22% lower than the price at the end of the year-earlier period.

The net loss for the three months ended March 31 was $130.8 million, compared with $110 million in the 2021 quarter. Revenue declined 2.9% to $119.3 million.

Shares of Tysons Corner, Virginia-base MicroStrategy were little changed in post-market trading. The stock has dropped about 37% this year.

