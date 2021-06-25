(Bloomberg) -- China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies could become a “trillion-dollar” mistake, and has already brought a windfall to Bitcoin miners in North America, MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor said.

MicroStrategy might have paid double or triple for recent Bitcoin acquisitions if not for the China exit, Saylor said Friday on Bloomberg Television.

New regulators under U.S. President Joe Biden are more progressive and enlightened on Bitcoin, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.