(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc., the enterprise-software firm better known in recent years as the largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin, announced a series of transactions involving the cryptocurrency including its first ever sale of the token. The company remains a net buyer.

In a filing Wednesday, MicroStrategy said it acquired approximately 2,395 Bitcoin for roughly $42.8 million in cash between the start of November and Dec. 21 through its MacroStrategy subsidiary. The company said it paid an average price of $17,871 per token for that cache. It then sold 704 Bitcoin on Dec. 22 for a total of around $11.8 million, offloading at $16,776 per coin. The company cited tax reasons.

“MicroStrategy plans to carry back the capital losses resulting from this transaction against previous capital gains, to the extent such carrybacks are available under the federal income tax laws currently in effect, which may generate a tax benefit,” the document said.

MicroStrategy then proceeded to buy another 810 Bitcoin on Dec. 24, handing over $13.6 million in cash and paying an average price of approximately $16,845 per coin.

All in, MicroStrategy held about 132,500 Bitcoin worth more than $4 billion as of Dec. 27. The firm paid an average purchase price of $30,397 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin on Wednesday traded at around $16,650, having lost more than 60% for the year, a decline that puts it on pace for one of its worst annual stretches on record.

Read more: MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Gambit Is Poised to Become More Volatile

MicroStrategy had over the pandemic years become well known for its Bitcoin acquisitions, led largely by its charismatic Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor. Saylor earlier this year relinquished that role and now serves as executive chairman at the firm and still leading its Bitcoin strategy.

The company’s shares fell 0.3% to $148.20 in early trading in New York, and are down more than 70% year to date.

