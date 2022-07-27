(Bloomberg) -- India’s aviation safety regulator limited the number of seats SpiceJet Ltd. can sell at 50% for eight weeks this summer following frequent mid-air snags, a move that could severely hurt the troubled budget carrier’s ability to collect cash through ticket sales.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation observed that aircraft operated by SpiceJet at times continued to fly or flew back to the origin airport with “degraded safety margins,” which was caused by “poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions,” the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mid-Air Malfunctions Come on Top of SpiceJet’s Financial Woes

While the airline is taking steps to mitigate the issues, it needs to sustain the measures for safe and reliable services, the DGCA said. The airline will now be subject to “enhanced surveillance,” according to the order.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.