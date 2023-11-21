(Bloomberg) -- Initial public offerings in the Persian Gulf are picking up in a year-end rush, showing strong demand for regional share sales despite risks from the Israel-Hamas conflict and a subdued market for listings globally.

Dubai Taxi Co.’s IPO of as much as $315 million sold out within an hour of opening books on Tuesday, as investors piled into the emirate’s first privatization in a year. On the same day, a health-care platform controlled by an Abu Dhabi wealth fund and its largest conglomerate announced its IPO plans in the United Arab Emirates’ capital.

The deals follow the $451 million IPO of Investcorp Capital Plc, an investment vehicle backed by the Middle East’s biggest alternative asset manager, which made its debut last week. Cryptocurrency mining hardware retailer Phoenix Group Plc has also drawn strong demand and is set to start trading next month in Abu Dhabi.

The slew of offerings in the UAE comes on the back of an 8% rally in the MSCI GCC Countries Index since a late October low. Regional stocks fell last month after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, but the immediate concerns that the war would spread in the Middle East have since abated.

About $8.4 billion has been raised through IPOs in the Middle East this year, which is down 54% from the bumper levels a year ago, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Still, all but one of the 12 listings raising at least $100 million have risen from their offer prices, the data show.

That contrasts with a gloomier picture elsewhere. In Europe and the US, barely half of the $100 million-plus IPOs this year are trading above their offer prices. The lackluster performance has pushed out hopes for a recovery of the IPO markets in those regions firmly into 2024.

To be sure, not all Middle Eastern deals have been slam dunks. Investcorp Capital’s shares haven’t closed a single day above the IPO price since their Friday debut after the deal was priced at the top of the range and increased in size.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index has also been somewhat of a regional underperformer, falling 7% so far this year — dragged down by some of its biggest companies after stellar rallies. That compares with a 26% jump in the Dubai index and a 5.1% rise in Saudi Arabia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.