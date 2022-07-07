(Bloomberg) -- The operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants across the Middle East and North Africa is courting select top investors ahead of a potential listing later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Americana is planning group and one-on-one investor meetings for a dual listing that could value the firm at as much as $8 billion, the people said, asking to not be identified because the matter is private. Investors from around the world will participate in the calls, they said.

Americana, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and an investment vehicle led by Dubai-based businessman Mohamed Alabbar, is preparing for a listing in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi that could raise $1 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.

Representatives for Americana declined to comment.

If the listing goes ahead, Americana will join a growing pipeline of new share sales in the Middle East. The Gulf has just wrapped its best first half for IPOs on record, but a sharp selloff in regional stock markets is starting to hit demand.

The region’s last major listing, Dubai’s Tecom Group, slumped 17% on debut Tuesday. In Saudi Arabia, the Al Othaim family called off plans to sell shares in its malls business, while developer Retal Urban Development Co. posted a tepid debut last week.

Americana’s IPO is expected to include the firm’s restaurant franchise business, though the frozen foods unit will be excluded. The company operates restaurants for brands including TGI Fridays and Red Lobster as well as KFC and Pizza Hut, according to its website.

Morgan Stanley, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and SNB Capital are the joint global coordinators.

