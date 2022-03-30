(Bloomberg) -- Climate-related losses to life and property in the Middle East and Central Asia are set to worsen if the region fails to adapt to higher temperatures and extreme weather events, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.

“In any given year since 2000, climate disasters have killed more than 2,600 people, affected 7 million others, and caused $2 billion in direct material damage,” according to the report.

Temperatures across the region have risen by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over the past 30 years, which is twice the global increase of 0.7 degrees Celsius. This has been particularly damaging for countries that are already hot, the IMF said.

Economic growth in five of the hottest countries -- Bahrain, Djibouti, Mauritania, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- is set to suffer from rising temperatures, the report said. An increase of 1 degree Celsius in those countries results in an immediate decline in per-capita economic growth of about 2 percentage points.

