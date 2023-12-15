(Bloomberg) -- A planned awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi for the Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants is cancelling the in-person event because of the Israel-Hamas war.

The organization behind the awards, 50 Best, said it was moving the program online “in light of the current circumstances and challenges faced in the Middle East.” The statement further added: “50 Best believes that hosting an in-person, celebratory awards ceremony and associated events, would not be appropriate at this time.”

It’s one of several ceremonies, including concerts, corporate events and community celebrations that have been canceled or delayed in the United Arab Emirates after the war that began on Oct. 7. The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards were canceled, for example. Many larger events have continued without interruption, such as the just-concluded COP28 UN climate summit, the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi and the three-day Soundstorm festival in Saudi Arabia, which opened Thursday with performers including Metallica.

The third annual regional awards were set to take place in Abu Dhabi in January. The 2023 event was also held in Abu Dhabi.

The 50 Best organization has a history of adapting to world events. In February 2022, it moved its annual ceremony from Moscow to London following the invasion of Ukraine and excluded Russian restaurants from the awards.

In the past, the Middle East awards event has represented a triumph for regional cooperation. Lebanese, Egyptian, Israeli and Jordanian chefs have celebrated one another. Many operators highlighted the importance of elevating food from the region, as well as the ability of food to promote cultural understanding.

In the 2023 awards, UAE restaurants took the most slots on the list—18. The top 50 included six Israeli restaurants, alongside five each from Egypt and Jordan, and three from Lebanon.

