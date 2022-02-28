(Bloomberg) -- Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, whose shareholders are considering an initial public offering, made a record profit last year after the metal soared along with other commodities.

The Middle East’s biggest aluminum producer generated net income of 5.5 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), a 12-fold increase from 2020. Revenue jumped 36% to $6.9 billion, while the profit margin rose to 35% from 22%.

Aluminum prices climbed 42% in London last year as demand rebounded from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re up another 23% in 2022 to a record $3,467 per ton, in large part due to geopolitical tension over Ukraine. Russia, which attacked the country on Thursday, is one of the biggest exporters of the metal.

EGA, based in the United Arab Emirates, said prices could face upward pressure in the short term if tensions escalate, but that they could drop if major central banks raised interest raised quickly and caused demand to slow.

“The long-term outlook for aluminum is strong,” EGA’s chief financial officer, Zouhir Regragui, said in an interview. “It’s an essential material for the development of a more sustainable society.”

Aluminum is a light, easily-recyclable metal used in everything from beer cans to plane parts. Many analysts predict it will be increasingly important for the production of electric vehicles.

EGA is equally owned by two sovereign wealth funds -- Investment Corp. of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. Mubadala said last year it was close to a listing of the company, which may be valued at around $20 billion. Any decision on the IPO is up to the shareholders, Regragui said.

No Exposure

The company has no direct exposure, in terms of assets, to Russia or Ukraine, according to Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser bin Kalban.

“We are monitoring the situation,” he said in the same interview. “Hopefully a peace process will kick in very quickly.”

EGA will continue to focus on higher-value, or premium, aluminum, which comprised 84% of sales in 2021, up from around 70% a year earlier.

It will also prioritize boosting supplies of lower-carbon aluminum, bin Kalban said. Electricity generation accounts for around 60% of the energy-intensive industry’s greenhouse gas emissions and most smelters around the world still use coal.

More highlights:

Adjusted Ebitda 9 billion dirhams vs 4.1 billion

Average realized London Metal Exchange price of $2,382 per ton

Cash generated from operating activities 7.5 billion dirhams vs 5.5 billion

EGA’s shareholders received $200 million of dividends last year

After “significant deleveraging,” EGA’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 2.4 times at the end of 2021

Company has no plans to raise debt, CFO Regragui said

EGA will try to expand further into Latin America, bin Kalban said

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.