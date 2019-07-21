(Bloomberg) -- Most Middle Eastern equity markets dropped on Sunday amid an increase in geopolitical tensions after Iran seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.K. government is stepping up pressure on Iran to release the tanker seized over the weekend, demanding its immediate release and threatening Tehran with “serious consequences.” Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency said the ship was seized after it crashed into a fishing vessel. Tensions have been flaring in the Strait in recent weeks as Iran lashes out against U.S. sanctions that are crippling its oil exports.

The Strait accounts for about a third of the world’s seaborne oil flows, with oil jumping in after-market trading last week following the episode. The equity index in Saudi Arabia fell by the most in the region, followed by the gauge in Kuwait.

The escalation in tensions has sparked an increase in volatility, which “creates some opportunities,” said Ali Taqi, the head of equities at Rasmala Investment Bank Ltd. in Dubai. “But then the impairment of visibility is the problem. How do you go from here? Your forecasting ability in case of a war is completely impaired. What we look for is the chances of how things are escalating.”

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

The Tadawul All Share Index falls drops 0.9% as of 10:33am local time Saudi Telecom falls 1.4% after the country’s telecom watchdog imposed more than 18m riyals ($4.8 million) in fines on the three main companies for violating regulations Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily) -2.7%; Zain Saudi -0.7% READ: Saudi Regulator Imposes $4.8M in Fines on Telecom Companies

Also in Riyadh, Yanbu National Petrochemical drops 2.5% after posting 2Q profit that missed the lowest analyst estimate. It’s set to the lowest level since 2017.

Kuwait’s main index falls 0.7%, trimming gains this month to 5% Lenders KFH and AUB drop 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively READ, on May 17: Kuwaiti Banks’ Prospects Appear Solid If Reforms Are Successful

Indexes in Dubai, Bahrain and Israel decline as much as 0.6%, while those in Abu Dhabi, Oman and Qatar increase as much as 0.3%

MORE: Aramco IPO Bankers Question Whether Deal Is Worth Their Effort

