(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures fluctuated after surpassing €30 a megawatt-hour for the first time in two weeks as tensions escalated in the Middle East.

The contract for March delivery erased most of its daily gains after adding as much as 6.2% earlier on Wednesday. The energy market is waiting for a US response to the drone assault that killed American troops in Jordan over the weekend.

While Europe is well supplied with a diverse set of gas providers and the weather remains largely mild, prices are sensitive to events in global markets. President Joe Biden said he has made a decision on how to respond, without elaborating, adding that Iran was responsible for providing the weaponry used in the strike.

Attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on merchant shipping have already diverted liquefied natural gas tankers away from the Red Sea to take the longer route around Africa.

There are also preliminary signs that LNG imports in northwest Europe may ease in February, with fewer tankers headed there than this month. That could coincide with potentially colder weather for the second half of next month. LNG buying interest also emerged in China.

Outages in Norway and the UK have also reduced supplies to the region.

“A strong month of withdrawals, together with a drop in LNG flows to Europe, has also helped tighten the market a bit,” said Ole Sloth Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank AS. “In addition, we should most certainly not ignore the continued risk of supply disruptions as well as some forecasts pointing to cooler weather ahead.”

Longer term, the market is also taking in the US decision to temporarily suspend new US LNG export permissions. In the lead up to the 2024 US election, that “may well see East Asian demand lift prices, especially while geopolitical unrest remains around the Red Sea shipping routes,” said Tim Partridge, head of trading and risk management at LG Energy Group Ltd.

In another sign that traders have turned more jittery, investment funds’ net-short positions in the benchmark Dutch gas contracts decreased by the end of last week, according to exchange data released Wednesday.

The March gas contract in the Netherlands was up 0.6% to €29.76 a megawatt-hour by 3:49 p.m. in Amsterdam. The UK equivalent was little changed after earlier gains.

--With assistance from Priscila Azevedo Rocha.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.