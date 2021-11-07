58m ago
Middle Eastern Stocks Mixed as Companies Report: Inside EM
Middle Eastern equities were mixed on Sunday as companies reported third-quarter earnings. Benchmark stock indexes in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain were among the leaders while shares in Dubai slipped.
MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:
- Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index rises 0.4% at 10:56 a.m. local time
- Banque Saudi Fransi leads gains, and has risen 15% since reporting earnings
- There is “immense” opportunity for Saudi banks over potential corporate credit growth amid government programs like Shareek, Hootan Yazhari, BofA’s head of MENA and global frontier markets equity research, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV
- READ: Repaying SAMA Weakens Saudi Banks LDR, Liquidity Cost Picks Up
- Feared the Roar of Al Rajhi Growth, But Peers Fought SNB’s Share
- Saudi Electricity falls as much as 3.4% after profit missed estimates
- Kuwait’s Premier Market index rises most in region, up 0.7%
- National Bank of Kuwait leads gains
- “For Kuwait, it is a story of reform and back to normal business activities. Credit growth has been diversified and strong for NBK and asset quality is well managed,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Edmond Christou said
- “Kuwait’s catch up on infrastructure spending could continue to drive corporate growth,” BI analyst Lea El-Hage added
- READ: NBK’s Strategic Progress and Reform Aid Growth Legs
- Mabanee rises as much as 2.6% after reporting a jump in third-quarter profit
- The Dubai Financial Market General index falls 0.4% after surging last week over a series of reforms
- Bourse operator DFM rises 6% to a 2015 high
- Emaar Properties falls 1.5% after a 19% rally last week
- Aramex slumps 2.7% after net income missed estimates
- Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index falls 0.1%
- Etisalat -0.5%; Alpha Dhabi -1.2%; Aldar -1.4%
- IHC rises 0.5% after reporting third-quarter earnings
Key News:
- Dubai plans to encourage private and family-owned businesses to list on its stock market as the business hub seeks to catch up with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in the Middle East IPO rush
- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Borealis AG are weighing an initial public offering of their plastics joint venture Borouge, according to people familiar with the matter
- Saudi Arabia sent another bullish jolt into the oil market a day after OPEC+ ignored President Biden’s calls for more oil, raising sharply the official selling price of all the nation’s crudes to all buyers
