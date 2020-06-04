(Bloomberg) -- Middle-market investor Garrison Investment Group is seeking to exit its corporate credit business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm will offload parts of its business including its business development company, Garrison Capital Inc., and other credit vehicles, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

A representative for Garrison declined to comment.

New York-based Garrison deploys capital across corporate finance, financial assets and real estate, according to its website. The firm was founded in 2007 by Joseph Tansey, previously a managing director at Fortress Investment Group.

Garrison earlier this year sold contracts for three portfolios of collateralized loan obligations to Anchorage Capital Group, according to a notice posted by its financial adviser.

In a May 13 earnings call for its BDC, Tansey said the vehicle was working with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on a strategic review process and was “committed to taking actions that will maximize shareholder value.”

Through its corporate finance strategy, Garrison has provided capital to borrowers with $25 million to $500 million in revenue, for a typical yield of 7-15%, according to its website.

The SEC late last year settled charges against Garrison and an affiliate for repeatedly entering into prohibited transactions involving the BDC, its private fund clients and third party co-investors for $250,000, according to a statement.

