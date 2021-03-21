(Bloomberg) -- Most Middle East stock markets retreated as oil’s worst week since October ruffled sentiment among traders.

Gauges in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman dropped. Brent crude lost 6.8% last week, amid inflation concerns and worries over the trajectory of near-term demand. Still, Wall Street banks said the selloff was transitory.

Adding to the pressure, an index tracking emerging-market stocks posted the first weekly drop in March as U.S. Treasuries breached key levels after the Fed signaled tolerance for higher yields.

“People are going to be focused especially if oil supply fundamentals change,” including potential production coming from Lybia and Iran, said Alia Moubayed, the Middle East, North Africa analyst and managing director at Jefferies International. “This is what markets are looking at for the medium-term.”

Aramco rose 0.4% in Riyadh, erasing a drop of 0.6% earlier, after sticking to its goal of paying shareholders a $75 billion dividend for last year even as the coronavirus pandemic caused earnings to plunge.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.3% as of 10:44 a.m. in Riyadh Insurance company Tawuniya climbed 1.3% after reporting profit for the full year that beat the average analyst estimate

Dubai’s DFM General Index declined 0.6%, Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index fell 0.1% The UAE is expanding its coronavirus vaccination program after inoculating the majority of those at risk Dubai allowed medical centers to resume all non-essential surgeries from Sunday

Qatar’s QE Index retreated 0.7%, the most in the region READ: Qatar First Bank Exits $31.5 Million Investment in CMRC

Egypt kept monetary easing on pause for a third meeting last week, counting on the world’s highest real interest rate to maintain foreign interest in its debt

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.