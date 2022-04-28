(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Aramex PJSC said it would remove limits on foreign ownership, potentially paving the way for outsiders to own a larger stake in one of the Middle East’s largest logistics firms.

The company will raise foreign ownership limit to 100% from 49%, becoming the first United Arab Emirates-based company listed in Dubai to do so. European logistics firm Geopost SA holds 24.9% of Aramex, while Abu Dhabi Ports Co. owns 22.3%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg,

Aramex shares rose 1.4% on Thursday, valuing the firm at 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion). The stock has advanced 3.2% year-to-date, underperforming a 15.5% gain in Dubai’s benchmark index.

