(Bloomberg) -- BitOasis, the Middle East’s largest local crypto platform, reduced its headcount by about 7% this past week, the latest sign of stress at some of the region’s biggest digital-asset exchanges.

“Earlier this week, nine employees were made redundant across offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman,” Chief Executive Officer Ola Doudin said in a message to Bloomberg. “As the market slows down we ensure to stay focused on execution and growing our footprint across the region.”

