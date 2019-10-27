(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in the Middle East were mixed as investors followed closely earnings results for some of the biggest companies in the region.

The main index in Doha led losses as Industries Qatar QSC declined on the back of a 47% drop in net profit for the nine months ended in September. The Qatari gauge headed for the sixth decline in seven sessions.

In Riyadh, giant petrochemicals producer Saudi Basic Industries Corp. fell as much as 2.4% after posting the worst quarterly profit in ten years. The company cited lower average selling prices and a 1.5 billion riyal impairment provision for its investment in Clariant AG for the poor results.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

The Tadawul All Share Index retreats 0.1% as of 10:49 a.m. in Riyadh Sabic drops as much as 2.4% before trimming loss to 1% Since the Clariant impairment is a one-off event, the stock could rebound in the short-term after the initial negative reaction, according to Jassim Al-Jubran, an analyst at Aljazira Capital Co.

In Doha, Industries Qatar falls as much as 3.6% before trimming decline to 2.6% Co. cited slowdown in global economies, volatility in commodity prices and trade conflicts as impacting performance NOTE: Industries Qatar is the second biggest Qatari company by market capitalization, worth $18.2 billion

Dubai’s DFM General Index rises 0.5%, gauges in Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait climb as much as 0.1% Emirates NBD, the biggest lender in Dubai, rises 0.4%. The bank’s board will meet after markets close in Dubai to discuss 3Q’s financial statement

More earnings: Arabian Centres Quarterly Profit Rises 8.5% National Agriculture Dev Third Quarter Profit 49.3 Mln Riyals RAK Properties Nine Month Net Income 32.9 Mln Dirhams Halwani Brothers Third Quarter Loss 3.4 Mln Riyals United Intl Transport Third Quarter Profit 45.2 Mln Riyals Riyad Bank Third Quarter Operating Income Beats Highest Estimate Dallah Healthcare Third Quarter Profit 4.3% Below Estimates Juhayna Food Third Quarter Revenue Misses Lowest Estimate Najran Cement Third Quarter Profit 14.1 Mln Riyals Tasnee Third Quarter Profit Misses Lowest Estimate



