Middle Eastern equity markets were mixed on Sunday as investors weighed earnings and after shares in developing economies rose to a record high last week.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained as much as 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Basic Industries contributing the most to the increase. Benchmarks in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar fell as much as 0.4%, while those in Bahrain and Kuwait were little changed.

Saudi shares rose in the wake of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index touching its highest level yet late last week, gaining on optimism over fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and coronavirus vaccine rollouts. Oil in London also climbed for a fourth straight week amid supply cuts by major producers and a recovery in U.S. demand.

In Dubai, Damac Properties PJSC fell close to 5% and dragged down the main index after posting a loss in 2020. The company’s chairman said it’ll take at least one to two years for the United Arab Emirates’ real estate market to get out of its downturn.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia’s main gauge extends gains for a seventh session, the longest winning streak since Nov. Fast-food restaurants operator Herfy Food Services falls as much as 1.2% after Saudi Arabia extended curbs on dining in cafes and restaurants for 20 days as the number of coronavirus cases grows READ: Saudi Utility Alkhorayef Sets IPO Price at Top End of Range

Qatar’s QE Index falls 0.5%, the most in the region Industries Qatar declines 1.4%, trimming an increase of 3.7% last week

Indexes in Kuwait and Bahrain rise less than 0.1%

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Damac FY Loss 1.04b Dirhams vs Loss of 37m Y/y; Est. Loss of 904m READ: Damac Boss Sees Dubai Property Taking About Two Years to Recover

Yanbu Cement FY Profit Misses Estimates

Leejam Sports FY Loss Misses Estimates

Mabanee FY Net Income 21.6M Dinars Vs. 56.4M Dinars Y/y

Burgan Bank FY Net Income Beats Estimates

Al Ahli Bank Of Kuwait FY Net Loss 69.7M Dinars

Waha Capital FY Profit 231m Dirhams Vs. Loss 616.3m Y/y Div.: 0.06 Fils/Share for 2020

Alinma Bank FY Profit 1.97b Riyals, -30% Y/y; Est. 2.07b

Amlak Finance FY Loss 438m Dirhams, +37% Y/y

