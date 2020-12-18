(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

Congress is facing down a midnight deadline to pass a pandemic relief measure as part of a massive government spending bill or rush through another stopgap to keep the government funded through at least the weekend while talks continue Democrats notched a small win in their bid to prove that there’s legal authority for the Federal Reserve emergency lending programs to extend past the end of the year: researchers at the Library of Congress agree with them

The U.S. Treasury market’s brush with disaster in March has reawakened calls to overhaul the underpinnings of the almost-$21 trillion cornerstone of the global economy and ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to step in with massive lifelines

New round of Paycheck Protection Program funding to focus on smaller companies as owners face ‘dark tunnel’

Colombia’s central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at a record low on Friday, with the economic recovery on track and inflation at the slowest pace in 65 years

Mexico’s central bank needs more time to confirm if inflation is slowing toward target before resuming a monetary easing cycle, Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said after the institution left the key interest rate unchanged

New York’s Midtown is still empty, and landlords are sounding the alarm The coronavirus has plunged the world economy into recession, forcing central banks and governments to race to the rescue, according to Bloomberg Economics

