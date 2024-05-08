Midstream Space Is Ripe for More M&A, Energy Transfer Says

(Bloomberg) -- Pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP says it intends to fully evaluate opportunities for mergers and acquisitions.

Since last year, there has been a wave of acquisitions among US oil and gas producers as they seek to cut costs and line up new well sites. Though most of the deals have been between drillers, the pipeline sector also is ripe for consolidation, executives said in a quarterly call Wednesday.

Read More: Sunoco Deal Offers Playbook for US Pipeline Sector: Energy Daily

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.