(Bloomberg) -- The deluge in the Midwest and Great Plains triggered a 9% cut in the U.S. forecast for this year’s corn crop, a bigger reduction that analysts expected.

This season’s output will be 13.68 billion bushels, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday in a monthly report. Analysts expected 14.04 billion on average, according to a Bloomberg survey. On May 10, the USDA projected 15.03 billion.

Planting has progressed at the slowest pace ever after relentless rain swept the central U.S., weekly USDA data show. Analysts last month indicated corn farmers may file insurance claims for 6 million corn acres they weren’t able to sow. Hundreds of barges are stalled on the Mississippi River after flooding, and railways and roads have been closed, jamming the byways for the farm economy.

Corn futures for July delivery rose 1.9% to $4.235 a bushel at 11:08 a.m. on the Chicago Board of Trade. Earlier, the price fell as much as 1.8%. In May, the grain surged 18%, a record for the contract that debuted in January 2016. Through Monday, the price dropped 5.1% from the May peak, partly on U.S.-Mexico tariff turmoil.

The contiguous U.S. had its wettest January to May on records going back to 1895, according to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina.

